Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,640,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $723.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $865.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $827.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $604.64 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $866.61.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

