Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $33.94 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.