Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Misonix were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Misonix by 61.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Misonix during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Misonix during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Misonix during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 55.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

MSON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Misonix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Misonix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

MSON stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Misonix, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $235.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

