Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 134,168 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. eBay Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

