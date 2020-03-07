Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,077 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $70.13 on Friday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

