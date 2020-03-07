Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $179,000 in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPRE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 99,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 234,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 138,294 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:TPRE opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sid Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Also, CEO Daniel V. Malloy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. 9.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

