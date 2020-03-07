Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.