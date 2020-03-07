Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $82,000 Investment in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Avid Bioservices Inc has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $361.14 million, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 2.61.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

