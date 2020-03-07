Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $293,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,427,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,427 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,860,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,917,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,770,000 after buying an additional 697,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

