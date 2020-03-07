Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

SONA opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $80,498.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 67,759 shares of company stock valued at $708,370. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

