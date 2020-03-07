Martingale Asset Management L P Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,302.60. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.