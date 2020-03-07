Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 65,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 167,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,916,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,239,652,000 after purchasing an additional 98,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $161.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67. The company has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

