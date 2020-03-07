Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Hibbett Sports worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 43.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $19.02 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.71.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.