Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of Select Interior Concepts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4,874.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 88,716 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth about $757,000.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Select Interior Concepts news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

