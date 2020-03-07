Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Hallador Energy worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hallador Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HNRG opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Hallador Energy Co has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

