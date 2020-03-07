Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $251,000 Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,863. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.15.

Shares of AMED opened at $174.30 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.