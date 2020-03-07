Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,792 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Premier were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Premier by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

