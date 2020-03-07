Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 134.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPPI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,846 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 40,764 shares of company stock valued at $123,463 over the last three months. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.79 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.