Fmr LLC Buys 100,001 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 9.45% of Great Ajax worth $28,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax Corp has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.46% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

