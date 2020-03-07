Fmr LLC Has $28.55 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,298 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $28,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

