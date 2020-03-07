Fmr LLC Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $28,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $107.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $130.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

