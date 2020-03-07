Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.70% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $28,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 100,809 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 34.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

