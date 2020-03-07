Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.90% of Houlihan Lokey worth $28,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,659,000 after buying an additional 431,759 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.88. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,179,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

