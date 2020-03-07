Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.90% of Houlihan Lokey worth $28,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,659,000 after buying an additional 431,759 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.88. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,179,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Buys 100,001 Shares of Great Ajax Corp
Fmr LLC Buys 100,001 Shares of Great Ajax Corp
Fmr LLC Has $28.55 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
Fmr LLC Has $28.55 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
Fmr LLC Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF
Fmr LLC Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC
Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc
Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc
Fmr LLC Has $28.91 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp.
Fmr LLC Has $28.91 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report