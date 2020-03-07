Fmr LLC Has $28.91 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,104 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.96% of CVB Financial worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.