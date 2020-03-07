Fmr LLC Has $28.95 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,243 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $28,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after buying an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

NYSE LB opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.