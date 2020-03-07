Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.53% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $28,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCKT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCKT stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $985.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.