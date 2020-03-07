Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,149 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Clorox worth $29,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $173.26 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.81. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

