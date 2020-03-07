R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,434 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.27% of R1 RCM worth $33,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth $2,792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. R1 RCM Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

