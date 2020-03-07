PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,030 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.28% of PulteGroup worth $29,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $41.50 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

