Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 495,097 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.