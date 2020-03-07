Fmr LLC Has $29.38 Million Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,526 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $29,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

GOLF stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

