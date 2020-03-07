Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.78% of Univest Financial worth $29,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Univest Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 24.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

UVSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Univest Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $687.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.