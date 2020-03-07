Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,530 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $33,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

