Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.99% of Ardagh Group worth $32,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 26,112 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

ARD opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Ardagh Group SA has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Ardagh Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.