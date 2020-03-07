Fmr LLC Has $33.13 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.85% of Texas Roadhouse worth $33,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

