Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,057 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $32,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $15.20 on Friday. New Fortress Energy LLC has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

