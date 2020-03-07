Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,366 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.98% of Yeti worth $29,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Yeti in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Yeti by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yeti in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $26.85 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.81.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

