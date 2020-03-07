Fmr LLC Acquires 36,176 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Insperity worth $32,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSP opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

