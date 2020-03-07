Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SEI Investments worth $32,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,733,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 21,250 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $1,389,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,152.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,248 shares of company stock worth $15,719,813. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

