Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 742,033 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.35% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $29,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 90,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

KALV opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.31.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

