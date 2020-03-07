Fmr LLC Has $34.03 Million Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.14% of M/I Homes worth $34,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 662.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219,426 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 199,607 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $3,379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 61,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHO stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.97. M/I Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

