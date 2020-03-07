Fmr LLC Has $34.03 Million Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 269,725 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $34,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 282,944 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.