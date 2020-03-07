Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

