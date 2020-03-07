Comerica Bank Trims Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Tupperware Brands worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 263,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TUP opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

