Comerica Bank Acquires 593 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,879,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 114,950 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $31,244,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 689,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 260,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.