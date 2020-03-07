Comerica Bank Sells 40,754 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,754 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212,134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,609 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,495 shares in the last quarter. VCU Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 101,683.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 620,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 620,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $6.05 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

