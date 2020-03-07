EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EZCORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 232,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EZPW stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. EZCORP Inc has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $255.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.