Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $54.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

