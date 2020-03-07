Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 5,384 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 404.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.52.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,398,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,271,745 shares of company stock valued at $431,978,975.

