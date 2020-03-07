Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WABCO were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WABCO by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after buying an additional 310,751 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,005,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WABCO by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WABCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in WABCO by 35.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBC opened at $133.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WABCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

